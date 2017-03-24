Strategic conference kicks off in Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today Yerevan hosts the Strategic conference attended by heads and representatives of the Armenian Government’s Center of Strategic Developments, Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives, and Russian National Bussiness Initiative.

Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan noted at the opening ceremony that Russia is considered the most important partner and the largest investor of Armenia.



“During the meetings with our Russian partners, we discussed and stated frequently that although cooperation between our countries is on a rather high level now, there is still great potential for further development. Of course, I would like our Russian partners to find new reasons and projects for investment,” said the head of Armenian Government.



Svetlana Chupsheva, Director General of Russian Agency for Strategic Initiatives, noted that the parties agreed to cooperate in a number of directions, including education, improvement of investment environment, elimination of administrative restrictions to business, etc.



