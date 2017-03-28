Armenian PM retains the lead of positive mentions in online media

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, presents the data of online media coverage of parties, alliances and political figures in the pre-elections period by the results of 20-26 March 2017 analysis.



MaxMonitor monitored and analyzed the following websites between March 20 and 26:



168.am

1in.am

A1plus.am

Aravot.am

Armenpress.am

Armlur.am

Blognews.am

Hraparak.am

Lragir.am

Mediamax.am

News.am

Panorama.am

Tert.am



The monitoring results show that the most extensively covered political figures are:



Political figures



1. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan – 594 publications (32.5%), 419 (70%) out of which are positive, 165 are neutral, and 10 are negative.



2. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan – 550 publications (30.1%), 271 (49%) out of which are positive, 268 are neutral and 11 are negative.



3. Member of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance Seyran Ohanyan – 111 publications (6.1%), 42 (38 %) out of which are positive, 68 are neutral and 1 is negative.

Photo: MaxMonitor

Parties and alliances



1. Republican Party of Armenia – 966 publications (41.0%), 118 out of which are positive, 562 are neutral, and 216 are negative.



2. Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance – 390 publications (16.5%), 76 out of which are positive, 262 are neutral, and 52 are negative.



3. “Tsarukian” alliance – 362 publications (15.4%), 88 out of which are positive, 246 are neutral, and 28 are negative.

Photo: MaxMonitor

