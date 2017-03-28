Armenian PM retains the lead of positive mentions in online media

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, the media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform developed by Mediamax media company, presents the data of online media coverage of parties, alliances and political figures in the pre-elections period by the results of 20-26 March 2017 analysis. Photo: MaxMonitor Photo: MaxMonitor
MaxMonitor monitored and analyzed the following websites between March 20 and 26:
168.am
1in.am
A1plus.am
Aravot.am
Armenpress.am
Armlur.am
Blognews.am
Hraparak.am
Lragir.am
Mediamax.am
News.am
Panorama.am
Tert.am
The monitoring results show that the most extensively covered political figures are:
Political figures
1. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan – 594 publications (32.5%), 419 (70%) out of which are positive, 165 are neutral, and 10 are negative.
2. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan – 550 publications (30.1%), 271 (49%) out of which are positive, 268 are neutral and 11 are negative.
3. Member of Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance Seyran Ohanyan – 111 publications (6.1%), 42 (38 %) out of which are positive, 68 are neutral and 1 is negative.
Parties and alliances
1. Republican Party of Armenia – 966 publications (41.0%), 118 out of which are positive, 562 are neutral, and 216 are negative.
2. Ohanyan-Raffi-Oskanyan alliance – 390 publications (16.5%), 76 out of which are positive, 262 are neutral, and 52 are negative.
3. “Tsarukian” alliance – 362 publications (15.4%), 88 out of which are positive, 246 are neutral, and 28 are negative.
Mediamax media company and its MaxMonitor platform lead on Armenia’s media monitoring, analysis and measurement market. The platform’s clients are dozens of private companies and state agencies: banks, telecommunication operators, ministries and departments, international organizations and embassies.
