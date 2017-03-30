RESTART exhibition shows Syrian-Armenian excellence

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Photo exhibition "RESTART: Syrian Armenians Planting their Entrepreneurial Spirit in Armenia” has opened at Yerevan History Museum.

The event was organised by the project “Economic Integration of Syrian Refugees in Armenia” (EISRA) attached to the programme “Private Sector Development South Caucasus (PSD SC)”, implemented by the Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH on behalf of Federal Ministry for Economic Development (BMZ).



German Ambassador Matthias Kiesler noted: “With more than 20.000 Syrians, Armenia received more refugees per capita than many European countries.”



“The Armenian government and the Armenian society should be applauded for this great sign of hospitality. It is very encouraging to see how the Syrian Armenians took their fate into their own hands by starting their own businesses. Armenia could very much learn of this optimistic spirit, of this entrepreneurial drive and of this customer oriented attitude. I am happy that the GIZ project is contributing to the economic integration of these immigrants from Syria,” the Ambassador said.



The photo exhibition will be open to the public at Yerevan Mall on March 30-April 12, and at the Republic Square Metro Station on April 13-26.