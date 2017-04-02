1210 views

Elton John speaks about Armenian Genocide


Photo: REUTERS


Yerevan /Mediamax/. World-renowned British musician Elton John spoke about the Armenian Genocide.

“I am excited to announce the release of The Promise, a story of the Armenian Genocide at the outset of World War I. What happened in Armenia was awful. It was wrong.

Let’s #KeepthePromise to never forget and to promote human rights wherever we are and however we can,” the musician said.

