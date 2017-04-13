FAST Foundation announces Advisory Board and CEO

Yerevan/Mediamax/. FAST (The Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology) announced the formation of the Advisory Board and the appointment of the Chief Executive Director.

Impact investor and social entepreneur, co-founder of the IDeA Foundation Ruben Vardanyan made his first statement on the intention to create the FAST Foundation in July 2016, noting that the Foundation would focus on "the development of environment for technological innovations in Armenia and mobilization of scientific, technological and financial resources of the Armenian and international community".



Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan on behalf of the IDeA Foundation, Fr. Mesrop Aramyan on behalf of the Ayb and Luys Foundations, the high tech and innovations entrepreneur Artur Alaverdyan became the co-founders of the FAST Foundation. Board of Trustees of five people was established, including the co-founders; Artur Alaverdyan was appointed Chairman of the Board.



At the present moment the following persons have agreed to become members of the FAST Advisory Board:



Noubar Afeyan, Ph.D., Flagship Pioneering, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, MIT, Senior Lecturer 2000-2016, current Corporation Board member (USA),



Naira Hovakimyan, Ph.D., W. Grafton and Lillian B. Wilkins Professor of Mechanical Science and Engineering (USA),



David Yang, Ph.D., ABBYY, Founder and Director of the Board (USA/Russia)



Professor the Lord Darzi of Denham OM KBE PC FRS, Institute of Global Health Innovation, Director (UK)



Serge Tchuruk, Alcatel, former CEO and Chairman, Total S.A. former CEO (France)



Garaped Antranikyan, Hamburg University of Technology, President (Germany),



Mikhail Pogosyan, Moscow Aviation Institute, Rector (Russia)



Yuri Oganessian, Flerov Laboratory of Nuclear Reactions, Joint Institute for Nuclear Research, Scientific Director (Russia),



Andre Andonyan, McKinsey and Company, Managing Partner (Japan),



Armen Gevorgyan, Armenian Government Executive Office, Head (Armenia),



Hovhannes Avoyan, PicsArt, CEO and Founder (USA/Armenia),



Vardan Sahakian, PhD in Physics, State Committee for Science, Deputy Head, the scientist with the highest scientometrical indices (h index) in Armenia (Armenia).



New members can join the Board.



As the Head of the Advisory Board Noubar Afeyan stated “The future of Armenia will depend greatly on its capacity to innovate and to provide competitive products and services within the global markets. The Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology is a timely catalyst in making this potential a near-term reality”.



Noubar Afeyan Photo: Mediamax

Yuri Oganessian Photo: Sputnik Armenia

Naira Hovakimyan Photo: from N. Hovakimyan’s personal archive

Lord Darzi Photo: Imperial College London

Armen Orujyan Photo: from A. Orujyan’s personal archive

Ruben Vardanyan Photo: MISiS NI