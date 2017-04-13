Detention mechanism in Armenia faces serious issues, says Ombudsman

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Defender of Human Rights Arman Tatoyan said today that Ombudsman’s Office received 5113 complaints in 2016, including 2590 from Yerevan.

The Ombudsman informed that owing to the investigation, carried out by the Ombudsman’s Office, 243 complaints received positive solution, while another 201 cases were urgently responded.



The majority of the complaints were directed to the Armenian Police, law inforcement insitutions, Armenian Investigative Committee, Yerevan Municipality and Ministries of Healthcare and Defense.



According to Arman Tatoyan, Ombudsman’s Office registered serious issued in the Armenian detention mechanism.



“We should exclude the “invitations” to the Police stations from our practices,” he said.



The Ombudsman emphasized that a number of constitutional reforms should be applied to tackle the issues of the citizens under detention, people with disability and mental health problems.



Arman Tatoyan informs that the report of the Ombudsman’s Office on the developments at Erebuni Police Station in July of 2016 will be released soonest.



According to the Ombudsman, the report contains strong estimations, which have not yet been published to avoid speculations during the Parliamentary elections 2017 pre-election campaign.