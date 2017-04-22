Ombudsman: Many policemen are not qualified for their work

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan said today that many policemen acted illegally during the developments that took place in July of 2016 (seizure of Erebuni Police Station).

The Ombudsman introduced the special report on the events of July17-31.



The OMB Hotline received more than 200 reports on detention of 335 people on the mentioned period. More than 500 people were detained in the police divisions.



According to Arman Tatoyan, the report outlines the illegal acts, undertaken by the representative of Armenian Police.



“Nothing implied that the gatherings following the seizure of Erebuni Police Station would not be peaceful, thought the police undertook an illegal interference, which resulted in escalation of the situation,” he said.



According to the Ombudsman, certain practical trainings should be organized for police officers for avoiding such incidents in the future, as many of them are not evidently aware of their responsibilities.



Arman Tatoyan remarked that special criticism was attached in the report on the violence against journalists.



“It is evident that the journalists were targeted. Those violations were accomplished by people in civilian clothes but in the presence of the police, which implies responsibility from their side,” he said.



Armenian and English versions of the full report are available on the official web page of Human Rights Defender of the Republic of Armenia.