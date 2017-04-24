Five finalists selected for Aurora Prize

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Co-Founders of Aurora Humanitarian Initiative Ruben Vardanyan and Noubar Afeyan announce in Yerevan today the names of the five Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity 2017 finalists.

They have been selected by the Selection Committee for their exceptional impact, courage and commitment to preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes.



The Aurora Prize Selection Committee includes Nobel Laureates Oscar Arias, Shirin Ebadi and Leymah Gbowee; former president of Ireland Mary Robinson; human rights activist Hina Jilani; former foreign minister of Australia and President Emeritus of the International Crisis Group Gareth Evans; former president of Mexico Ernesto Zedillo; President of the Carnegie Corporation of New York Vartan Gregorian; and Academy Award-winning actor and humanitarian George Clooney.



Aurora Prize finalists are:







Fartuun Adan and Ms. Ilwad Elman, Founders of the Elman Peace and Human Rights Centre, Somalia



Mother and daughter who are unwavering in their mission to protect human rights, women’s rights, and facilitate peace building, development and the rehabilitation of child soldiers amidst insecure and dangerous conditions



Jamila Afghani, Chairperson of the Noor Educational and Capacity Development Organization, Afghanistan



A polio victim who accidentally received the gift of reading and has dedicated her life to bringing reading and education to girls and women, while enlisting the help of Muslim leaders of faith in her mission.



Muhammad Darwish, Medical Doctor at the Madaya Field Hospital, Syria



A student of dentistry returned to his hometown and took on the full responsibilities of a medical doctor, began to perform medical procedures, offered care and maintained meticulous documentation of the conditions of patients, many of them children, affected by persisting violence, thus bringing international attention to the besieged area



Denis Mukwege, Gynecological Surgeon and Founder of the Panzi Hospital, The Democratic Republic of the Congo



An obstetrician turned gynecological surgeon who is providing physical, psychological and legal support to more than 50,000 survivors of sexual violence in the war-torn country while fearlessly seeking to bring to justice those responsible



Tom Catena, Surgeon at the Mother of Mercy Hospital in the Nuba Mountains, Sudan



A Catholic missionary and doctor who for nearly a decade remains the only permanent doctor to treat the remote and war-torn region’s half-million population, performing more than 1,000 operations each year



The finalists will be honored at the Aurora Prize Ceremony in Yerevan, Armenia on May 28, 2017 when one will be chosen as the 2017 Aurora Prize Laureate. The Aurora Prize Laureate will receive a grant of US$ 100,000 to support the continuation of their work, as well as a US$ 1,000,000 award, which will give them the unique ability to continue the cycle of giving by supporting organizations that have inspired their work.



2017 Nominated Organizations







Each Finalist was invited to nominate up to three organizations to receive the $ 1 million award.



Ms. Fartuun Adan and Ms. Ilwad Elman



Elman Peace & Human Rights Centre, Somalia



Vive Zene, Center for Therapy and Rehabilitation, Bosnia and Herzegovina



Panzi Foundation, USA and DRC



Ms. Jamila Afghani



Women’s Islamic Initiative in Spirituality & Equality (WISE), USA



Tanenbaum Center for Interreligious Understanding, USA



Karama Network of Advocacy and Human Rights (KNAHR), Afghanistan



Mr. Muhammad Darwish



Doctors Without Borders / Médecins Sans Frontiėres (MSF), Switzerland



Dr. Denis Mukwege, Panzi Foundation in USA and DRC



Yennenga Progress (Sweden)



L’Association des Victimes, Parents et Amies du 28 Septembre 2009 (AVIPA), Guinea



Dr. Tom Catena



African Mission Healthcare Foundation (AMHF), USA



Catholic Medical Mission Board (CMMB), USA



Aktion Canchanabury, Germany.