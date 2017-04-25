IDeA presents new initiatives to Armenian Prime Minister

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan received today representatives of the Initiatives for Development of Armenia (IDeA) Foundation, headed by the foundation co-founder Ruben Vardanyan.

The government press service informed that during the meeting, the foundation representatives presented projects, implemented in various sectors in Armenia, and new initiatives.



According to Ruben Vardanyan, IDeA Foundation together with partners and donors have invested over USD 550m in various programs in Armenia since 2007 and intend to attract USD 1,3bn investment in the next 15 years.



IDeA Foundation presented a package of new initiatives for development of Armenia, which includes both continuation of current projects and introduction of new ones.



Stating that IDeA outlined 10 directions as platforms of its activity for progress in Armenia, Ruben Vardanyan presented detailed information about the initiatives in information technologies, education, tourism, healthcare, agriculture, industry and telecommunications sectors, as well as infrastructure development, preservation of cultural heritage, strengthening of finance and banking systems, and development of Artsakh.



According to the entrepreneur, those programs will have long-term social and economic effect and increase Armenia’s recognizability in the world.



Karen Karapetyan encouraged the Initiatives for Development of Armenia Foundation’s activity, qualifying it as efficient and important for the country’s advance.



“I want to thank Ruben Vardanyan and his partners who care about Armenia and create regular jobs in our country. We should encourage them with corresponding attitude and reaction. The government is interested in making every investor feel protected and comfortable in Armenia. For that purpose, public-private sector cooperation must be comprehensible and convenient for the contractor. We are ready to discuss all suggestions,” Prime Minister said.



Touching upon the presented initiatives, Karen Karapetyan instructed the heads of responsible bodies to work with IDeA Foundation on sector-specific programs.



“We should respond to all programs presented and see which ones are objective, so that the initiating group receives clear information from us about the next steps. We use this platform to discuss the programs together and move forward with a common approach,” Karen Karapetyan said.