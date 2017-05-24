Armenia signs CoE convention on cultural property offences

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Today Armenia signed the Council of Europe Convention on Offences relating to Cultural Property, which is aimed at stopping the looting of antiquities and their trafficking through the art markets.
The convention is adopted in the framework of the Council of Europe’s action to fight terrorism and organized crime.
It makes a criminal offence the unlawful excavation, importation and exportation, acquisition and placing on the market of antiquities, as well as the falsification of documents in this context.
Other countries to sign the convention were Cyprus, Greece, Portugal, San Marino and Mexico.
