Aurora Laureate dances with children in Shushi

Yerevan/Mediamax/. First Aurora Prize Laureate Marguerite Barankitse continues her visit in Artsakh. She will meet with students in Stepanakert and visit Gandzasar Monastery today.

Artsakhpress reports that Marguerite Barankitse visited Holy Savior Cathedral of Shushi (Ghazanchetsots) on May 22, where she was welcomed by the children of preparatory group of Khachatur Abovyan School.



She also visited Shushi’s State Museum of Geology, followed by Carpet Museum and Iranian Mosque.



Then Barankitse met with the children of Narekatsi Art Union and danced Armenian dances with them.



“Children are our greatest treasure, the creators of our future. We are very grateful for your warm welcome. I am well aware of the Armenian history. Your opponents tried to destroy you and break your will on many occasions, but no one has succeeded, as you continue to live, protecting and prospering your land,” Aurora Prize Laureate said.