Armenian President sends letter of condolences to British PM


Serzh Sargsyan
Serzh Sargsyan

Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to British Prime Minister Teresa May on the terror blast at Manchester Arena, which took lives of about 20 people, while many were injured.

“I share the grief of loss and express my full support towards friendly people of the United Kingdom and families of the victims, wishing you all strength, courage and soonest recovery for the injured.

Armenia strictly condemns similar inhumane actions, being committed to continuous cooperation in fight against violence and terrorism,” the letter reads.

