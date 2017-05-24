Matlock and Djerejian talk Stalin’s monument and meeting with Mikoyan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today in Yerevan retired U.S. diplomats Jack Matlock and Edward Djerejian told interesting stories from the past, related to Armenia directly or indirectly.

The last U.S. Ambassador to USSR Jack Matlock and one of USA’s best Middle East experts, former U.S. Ambassador to Israel and Syria Edward Djerejian delivered speeches today at the conference “End of Transition Armenia 25 years On, Now What?” organized by USC Institute of Armenian Studies.



Jack Matlock said he first visited Yerevan in 1961, when he was accompanying a U.S. senator.



“I remember that we were impressed by the huge monument of Stalin that rose above the city. Imagine our surprise the following morning when we saw the monument was gone – removed at night,” said the former Special Assistant to President Reagan.



Jack Matlock noted that a significant historical event took place during his second visit to Yerevan in November of 1989 – the fall of the Berlin Wall.



Monument to Stalin in Yerevan Photo: Robert Lebek

Jack Matlock Photo: