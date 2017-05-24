Marguerite Barankitse is impressed with Artsakh

Yerevan /Mediamax/. First Aurora Prize Laureate Marguerite Barankitse met today with student of Artsakh State University in Stepanakert.

Artsakhpress reports (in Armenian) that Artsakh Minister of Culture and Youth Affairs Narine Aghabalyan attached special importance to the humanitarian mission, accomplished by Marguerite Barankitse.



“People of Artsakh are well aware of what it means to stretch a helping hand to those, losing even the last hope. We have gone through a lot of ordeals. We would like to introduce your experience to our youth, teaching them how tackle challenges and difficulties.”



“I am very impressed with Artsakh and people of Artsakh. Seeing so many young people, I can state that this country should live and prosper further,” Marguerite Barankitse said.