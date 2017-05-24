444 views

Yerevan Municipality and IDeA discuess investment programs


Photo: Press office of Yerevan Municipality


Yerevan/Mediamax/. Yerevan Deputy Mayor Vahe Nikoyan and CEO of IDeA (Initiatives for Development of Armenia) Foundation Edgar Manukyan discussed today issues regarding the activation and development of investment sector in Yerevan.

Vahe Nikoyan remarked that Yerevan Municipality is committed to supporting investments for the development of Yerevan.

“A favorable investment environment has been formed in Yerevan, investment packages, elaborated by Yerevan Municipality, are already available. We are also open to any new proposal,” Vahe Nikoyan said.

Edgar Manukyan introduced investment programs by IDeA Foundation, which involve construction of new Yerevan cableway, reconstruction of Victory Park in Yerevan, as well as development of Erebuni Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | May 24, 2017 17:15
Yerevan Municipality and IDeA discuess investment programs

Foreign Policy | May 24, 2017 15:08
Armenian PM to visit Kazan

Army and Police | May 24, 2017 14:11
Armenian officers continue studying in US Army War College
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017