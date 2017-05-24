Yerevan Municipality and IDeA discuess investment programs

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Yerevan Deputy Mayor Vahe Nikoyan and CEO of IDeA (Initiatives for Development of Armenia) Foundation Edgar Manukyan discussed today issues regarding the activation and development of investment sector in Yerevan.

Vahe Nikoyan remarked that Yerevan Municipality is committed to supporting investments for the development of Yerevan.



“A favorable investment environment has been formed in Yerevan, investment packages, elaborated by Yerevan Municipality, are already available. We are also open to any new proposal,” Vahe Nikoyan said.



Edgar Manukyan introduced investment programs by IDeA Foundation, which involve construction of new Yerevan cableway, reconstruction of Victory Park in Yerevan, as well as development of Erebuni Historical and Archaeological Museum-Reserve.