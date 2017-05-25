Armenia to introduce sanitary inspectors in communities

Yerevan /Mediamax/. At the government session today, Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan touched on implementation of Clean Armenia program, informing about the intention to establish the institution of garbage disposal and sanitary inspectors in communities.

“We plan to present a legislative initiative until the end of 2017, a legal act that would regulate the garbage disposal and sanitary cleaning sector,” Karen Karapetyan said.



Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development was provided a two-month period to conduct research and prepare suggestions for the government regarding creation of a special department in the communities’ local administrations, which would establish administrative responsibility for littering in unappropriated places and impose fines.



According to Karen Karapetyan, the institution of sanitary inspectors will be funded with the collected fines.