Mobile-ID system to be incorporated in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/.The Armenian government approved today a new draft, according to which the Armenian citizens will be identified via their mobile phones.

Acting Chief of Armenian Government Staff David Harutyunyan remarked that Armenian state structures had already implemented electronic document exchange system, though it did not prove to be perfect, as physical presence of citizens was often required for identification.



“The suggested version will be appropriate even in case of lower-cost mobile phones. The citizens will simply need to place the identification SIM-card in their phones to receive 2 PIN code. As a result, they will be able to get ID availability though mobile phones, as well as receive statements from their bank accounts, Armenian Compulsory Enforcement Service etc.,” Davit Harutyunyan said.



Davit Harutyunyan noticed that mobile phone identification was already applied in Armenia: “The model has been incorporated and used in E-health and eCitizen systems”.