Hayastan Fund will inspire us for another 25 years, says Armenian President

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said today that the programs and efforts implemented by Hayastan All Armenian Fund in the past 25 years are “impressive in terms of both number and quality”.

The President made that statement at the 26th joint session of the fund’s Board of Trustees and local bodies today.



“The fund continues its exceptional mission. Owing to prolific and purposeful work, the fund maintains continuous appreciation and trust of our people,” said Serzh Sargsyan, who is also the President of the Board of Trustees.



The head of the state shared his confidence that Hayastan Fund will continue to work for the people of Armenia, “inspiring with successful projects, enthusiasm and clear results”.



“Life goes on, and it does so with new, greater speed. We need to improve and modernize the methods and style of our work every day. The fund should always remain on its current high level, i.e. it should be modern, efficient and purposeful. I am certain that it will perform as such in the next 25 years,” Serzh Sargsyan stated.



The fund’s Executive Director Ara Vardanyan provided the report on the work done in 2016, and Artsakh Republic President Bako Sahakyan reported about Marathon-2017. That program is mainly aimed at realization of two projects in Artsakh: deep-hole drilling and construction of a new irrigation system, as well as application of solar power.