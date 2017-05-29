339 views

MES detachments in bordering communities to be facilitated


Photo: MES


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenia’s Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan received today the delegation of Baden-Wurttemberg Branch of German Red Cross.

Armenian MES reports that an agreement was reached, according to which the German side will support Armenia in training fire and rescue crew of MES detachments in bordering communities, as well as well help in providing technical equipment.

Davit Tonoyan remarked that rescuers in MES detachments should acquire first aid skills and be able to replace paramedics.

The German side also expressed commitment to support Armenia in formation and development of volunteer forces.

