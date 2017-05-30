EU and Armenia hold next round of Human Rights Dialogue

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The 8th round of EU-Armenia Human Rights Dialogue took place on May 29 in Brussels.

“The parties discussed a number of issues of mutual internest and concern, and the state of human rights in Armenia and the European Union. They also touched upon amendments to certain laws, resulting from constitutional reforms, as well as the process of protection of human rights, electoral processes and legislation, political freedom, civil freedoms and participation of civil society, the policy against discrimination, protection of vulnerable groups, children’s rights, and gender equality,” Armenian MFA informed.



EU-Armenia Human Rights Dialogue was established in December, 2009. The rounds are held annually in Yerevan and Brussels by turns.



