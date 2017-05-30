Nominations are open for the 2018 Aurora Prize

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Nominations are open today for the 2018 Aurora Prize for Awakening Humanity, a global humanitarian award granted by the Aurora Humanitarian Initiative on behalf of the survivors of the Armenian Genocide and in gratitude to their saviors.

The Aurora Prize is seeking the stories of selfless individuals who demonstrate exceptional courage, commitment and impact at personal risk for the sake of others.



Anyone can nominate a candidate who they believe has risked their life, health, freedom, reputation or livelihood to make an exceptional impact on preserving human life and advancing humanitarian causes. A description of the Prize criteria and selection process can be found here.



Each year the Aurora Prize will honor a Laureate who will received a $ 100,000 grant, as well as the unique opportunity to continue the cycle of giving by nominating organizations that inspired their work to receive a $ 1,000,000 award.