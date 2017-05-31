Armenian President receives FAST representatives

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today representatives of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).

The Foundation CEO, innovation ecosystem engineer Armen Orujyan introduced members of the Board of Trustees and Advisory Board, and the process of formation of FAST.



Touching on the foundation’s goals, Armen Orujyan noted it’s supposed to centralize, regulate and facilitate the work of Armenian scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide, and is aimed at development of tech innovation in Armenia and mobilization of capacities of Armenian and international scientific societies.



Stressing that the foundation is becoming reality, Serzh Sargsyan shared his appreciation for the fact this long-thought idea is finally being implemented, and his readiness to support that process.



The launch of FAST was announced on April 12.



In summer 2016, benefactor and entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan announced the idea to create FAST in the exclusive interview to Mediamax.