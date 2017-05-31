671 views

Armenian President receives FAST representatives


Photo: Press service of the Armenian President


Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan received today representatives of the Foundation for Armenian Science and Technology (FAST).

The Foundation CEO, innovation ecosystem engineer Armen Orujyan introduced members of the Board of Trustees and Advisory Board, and the process of formation of FAST.

Touching on the foundation’s goals, Armen Orujyan noted it’s supposed to centralize, regulate and facilitate the work of Armenian scientists, engineers and entrepreneurs worldwide, and is aimed at development of tech innovation in Armenia and mobilization of capacities of Armenian and international scientific societies.

Stressing that the foundation is becoming reality, Serzh Sargsyan shared his appreciation for the fact this long-thought idea is finally being implemented, and his readiness to support that process.

The launch of FAST was announced on April 12.

In summer 2016, benefactor and entrepreneur Ruben Vardanyan announced the idea to create FAST in the exclusive interview to Mediamax.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | May 31, 2017 16:11
Armenian Minister visited Amulsar Project

Foreign Policy | May 31, 2017 15:25
Edward Nalbandian receives Special Representatives of EU states

Society | May 31, 2017 15:18
Armenian President receives FAST representatives
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017