Qatar citizens to visit Armenia without visa

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The Armenian Government approved today the draft decision on liberalization of Qatar citizens from Armenian entry visa.

Armenian Deputy Foreign Minister Shavarsh Kocharyan informed that visa-free regime for Qatar citizens will come into force from June 10.



“The significant growth in the number of Qatar citizens visiting Armenia is visible. Most of the visitors are tourists, which sometimes show interest in investing in real estate, agriculture and healthcare sectors,” the the draft decision reads.



The agreement on visa-free regime for Qatar citizens was reached during Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan’s visit to Doha in May of 2017.