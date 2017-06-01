Aznavour receives the key to his House Museum

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Today President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan visited Charles Aznavour House Museum, which hosted the key handing over ceremony of the House Museum to Aznavour Foundation.

“I’m very happy to be here, in this warm environment of Charles Aznavour House Museum. Its presence in Armenia brings honour both to Yerevan,” the President said.



According to Serzh Sargsyan, the legend of Aznavour belongs not only to France and Armenia, but to the entire humankind as well.



“The relations between Armenia and France consist of thousands of threads, which is proved also by the fact that the last three French Presidents – Jacque Chirac, Nicolas Sarkozy and Francois Hollande – visited Armenia. By the way, Mr. Hollande made three visits to Armenia, including the two times as President. I hope that the newly elected President, Mr. Emmanuel Macron, will continue that tradition, Maestro, and we’ll be able to receive him in this House Museum together with you,” Serzh Sargsyan added.