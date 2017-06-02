Richard Mills: Peace Corp is a bridge between Armenia and U.S.

Yerevan /Mediamax/. U.S. Ambassador to Armenia Richard Mills said today that U.S. Peace Corps volunteers continued to highly contribute to deepening of the Armenian-American relations.

U.S. Ambassador told this at the swearing-in ceremony of 42 American volunteers.



“This program is aimed at building bridges between the two countries. Volunteers bring their skills and expertise to Armenia, as well as learn about the country, discovering the values that we share,” Richard Mills said, adding that the United States looked for to the continuation of Peace Corps program for years to come.



The sworn-in volunteers will depart for communities across Armenia, where they will serve for the next two years with local schools, universities and non-governmental organizations, as English teachers and volunteers within various programs.



In addition to this new group, there are approximately 110 Peace Corps volunteers serving in rural villages and towns throughout Armenia.



The Acting Director of Peace Corps Sheila Crowley also attended the event within her visit to Armenia. She emphasized the interest that the American young people continued to show towards Armenia. “Armenia is an amazing country with rich culture and beautiful language. This attracts our volunteers a lot. They help Armenians become more competitive on the international market,” Sheila Crowley said.



The U.S. Peace Corps was founded in 1961 by President of the United States of America John Kennedy. 1000 volunteers of the organization have worked in Armenia since 1992.