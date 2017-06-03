Serj Tankian wants to set up international music festival in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. System of a Down rock band’s frontman and activist Serj Tankian wants to set up an international music festival in Armenia.

The musician said in an interview to AFP that the idea was still in the early stages.



The singer voiced hope that Armenia could be integrated into the European summer festival circuit with touring bands carrying on to Yerevan.



“I've always dreamed of setting up an international music festival in Armenia,” Tankian said.



Mediamax reminds that System of a Down rock band played an incredible concert on April 23 of 2015 at Republic Square in Yerevan.

Tankian said he felt overcome with a sense of history, seeing young people and remembering his grandparents. He viewed his band as "part of that catalyst between old and new."



"It felt like our whole career was built to play that one show in some ways," he said.



Mediamax reminds that Serj Tankian, Arsinee Khanjian and Atom Egoyan visited Armenia and Artsakh in April this year.