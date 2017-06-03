11670 views

Serj Tankian wants to set up international music festival in Armenia


Serj Tankian
Serj Tankian

Photo: Martin Walter


Yerevan/Mediamax/. System of a Down rock band’s frontman and activist Serj Tankian wants to set up an international music festival in Armenia.

The musician said in an interview to AFP that the idea was still in the early stages.

The singer voiced hope that Armenia could be integrated into the European summer festival circuit with touring bands carrying on to Yerevan.

“I've always dreamed of setting up an international music festival in Armenia,” Tankian said.

Mediamax reminds that System of a Down rock band played an incredible concert on April 23 of 2015 at Republic Square in Yerevan.

 

Tankian said he felt overcome with a sense of history, seeing young people and remembering his grandparents. He viewed his band as "part of that catalyst between old and new."

"It felt like our whole career was built to play that one show in some ways," he said.
 
Mediamax reminds that Serj Tankian, Arsinee Khanjian and Atom Egoyan visited Armenia and Artsakh in April this year.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | June 3, 2017 08:33
Serj Tankian wants to set up international music festival in Armenia

Society | June 2, 2017 13:14
Richard Mills: Peace Corp is a bridge between Armenia and U.S.

Nagorno Karabakh | June 2, 2017 09:42
Artsakh warns Azerbaijan about “dangerous consequences”
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017