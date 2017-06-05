Teach For Armenia Ambassadors shape future

The end of academic year was very moving for Zina Ghukasyan, history and social science teacher at the Lernahovit village school in Lori marz, and her students, as they said goodbye to their beloved teacher.



Zina is one of 14 young people who decided to change their life and that of Armenia’s children two years ago by becoming teachers in remote marzes. They completed Teach For Armenia program after two years of work and became ambassadors of equal education in Armenia.



25-year-old Zina recalls that her first day in the village was very emotional:



“On the way to Lernahovit I was thinking to myself if I could meet people’s expectations. I was going home on the same minibus with my student Arpine yesterday. She told me how their life changed in these two years, how happy they were to go to school and how colorful their everyday life became.”



On June 4, Zina and her student Arpine Manukyan participated in the first Ambassador Induction Ceremony for graduates of Teach For Armenia, where Arpine performed as one of the anchors.



Zina, whose initial profession was in international law and politics, noted that the program changed her life, gave her new character qualities and the opportunity to develop her skills.



“Living in the countryside and working with kids every day was very inspiring. I urge everyone to apply for the program and get that experience,” she said.



