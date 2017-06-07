“We will strongly back those standing up for the land”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan expressed today the commitment of the Armenian government to support by all possible means and "strongly back those standing up for the land from community to community, from family to family.”

President Sargsyan said this during his visit to Koghb military unit, which included a meeting with members of Interdepartmental Commission for Coordination of Issues in Borderline Communities.



“There are a number of issues in all communities of Armenia, and evidently, most of them are of the same nature. Those issues require similar solutions. The most urgent of them involve solving the problems of borderline communities, as they are constantly affected by ceasefire violations, which increase tensions from the one hand and cause additional damages from the other. So we have to work even more actively,” Armenian President said.



According to him, we should meet the expectations of those, who stayed in Armenia hoping that this situation will change, while the government will work more effectively.



Serzh Sargsyan got acquainted with military readiness of the unit and encouraged some distinguished servicemen with presents.