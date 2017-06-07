Tumo Koghb to implement joint project with Armenian Army

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Groundbreaking ceremony of Tumo Center for Creative Technologies took place today at Koghb community of Tavush marz.

President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan attended the event.



Tumo Koghb will be attended by about 1000 students from Koghb, Noyemberyan, Berdavan and other surrounding areas. The center will implement major educational programs by Tumo.



Tumo-Army project, implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Defense, will be also realized at Tumo Koghb, involving servicemen of nearest military units.



The participants of the event were introduced to the start of renovation works at Tumo Gyumri via direct connection at Tumo Koghb construction site.



The Armenian President also met with students of Armath lab in Koghb.