UN report on human development shows Armenia’s progress

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Armenia registered progress in human development in the past 25 years, but a lot still needs to be done to ensure economic growth.

That is clear from the UN Human Development Report 2016 entitled ‘Human Development for Everyone’, based on the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development and its 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).



The report puts Armenia at 84 out of 188 countries and territories (85 last year) by HDI (Human Development Index). Iran is ranked 69, Georgia - 70, Turkey -71, and Azerbaijan -78. Russia is placed at 49.



At the same time, in terms of gender-based inequalities in reproductive health, empowerment, and economic activity, Armenia is ahead of its neighbors.



According to the report, Armenia’s HDI value is 0.743, which is below the average of 0.746 for countries in the high human development group and below the average of 0.756 for countries in Europe and Central Asia.



Between 1990 and 2015, Armenia’s HDI value increased by 17.2%, life expectancy at birth increased by 7 years, and expected years of schooling by 2years, while the country’s Gross National Income per capita registered an increase of about 122%.



“In 2015, 65 million people were forced out of their homes due to conflicts – the most since the Second World War. To tackle these challenges, it is necessary to put human rights and inclusivity - the bedrocks of human development - at the forefront of polices to empower those left behind. Agenda 2030 and the SDGs provide the best framework, both at global and national levels, to make sure that we leave no one behind,” said Bradley Busetto, UN RC/UNDP RR in Armenia.



Armenian Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reform Vache Gabrielyan informed that Armenia prepares to put in significant efforts in order to improve its report index, especially concerning economic growth.



According to Caucasus Research Resource Center-Armenia CEO Heghine Manasyan, the report’s importance is that it allows countries to form targeted policies for development.



“Armenia has serious problems in the economy sector. The youth unemployment rate is extremely high – around 37%. The foreign debt is rather large. Direct foreign investment index is low and decreasing, which is a worrying fact. Our government must take notable measures regarding those and a number of other points of concern,” the expert said.



The five frontrunners in the 2015 global HDI rankings are Norway, Australia, Switzerland, Germany and Denmark. At the bottom of the HDI rankings are Central African Republic, Niger, Chad, Burkina Faso and Burundi.