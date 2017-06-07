No Armenians hurt in Iran attacks

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan sent a letter of condolences to President of the Islamic Republic of Iran Hassan Rouhani concerning the terror attacks on the Majlis and Imam Khomeini Mausoleum in Tehran and the casualties they caused.

“I strongly condemn any act of terrorism and extremism. We are convinced of the need to work together in the fight against this international scourge.



Stressing the importance of security and stability in our neighboring and friendly country, I am confident that the Iranian authorities will take all necessary measures to prevent such actions ahead,” the letter reads.



The Armenian Embassy in Iran stated they had no reports of any Armenians or citizens of Armenia to be injured in the attacks.



The Embassy posted a recommendation on Facebook for Armenian citizens in Iran to refrain from visiting areas, where the Iranian police conduct activity, and crowded places.