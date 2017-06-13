MES supports construction of shelter at Chambarak School

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Gegharkunik Regional Rescue Department of Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations and Mayor of Chambarak supported the construction of safety shelter adjacent to Secondary School No.1 in Chambarak.

The shelter is elaborated for providing security of children from borderline communities in case of ceasefire violations by the rival.



The shelter accommodates about 20 people. The initiative will be continuously implemented in other communities of Armenia. MES reports that similar shelter will be soon constructed in Vahan village.