15146 views

Yerevan-Zvartnots Airport trial route to be launched


Photo: Photolure


Yerevan/Mediamax/. According to Armenian Prime Minister’s recommendation regarding regulation of passenger transportation from Yerevan to Zvartnots Airport and back, Armenian Ministry of Transport organized a trial route that will start operating at 10am on June 14.

It will be a 24h service, with vehicles arriving every hour.

The route will begin at the outlined area nearby the fountains of the Republic Square. The buses and minibuses, serving the route, are equipped with air conditioning and fans.

Transport fee will make AMD 300 per person.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Foreign Policy | June 14, 2017 16:47
Armenia anticipates building win-win strategy with EU

Education | June 14, 2017 15:16
Syrian Armenian children should feel at home here, Levon Mkrtchyan said

Foreign Policy | June 14, 2017 15:00
Armenia and Japan to broaden ties in certain sectors
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017