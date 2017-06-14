Yerevan-Zvartnots Airport trial route to be launched

Yerevan/Mediamax/. According to Armenian Prime Minister’s recommendation regarding regulation of passenger transportation from Yerevan to Zvartnots Airport and back, Armenian Ministry of Transport organized a trial route that will start operating at 10am on June 14.

It will be a 24h service, with vehicles arriving every hour.



The route will begin at the outlined area nearby the fountains of the Republic Square. The buses and minibuses, serving the route, are equipped with air conditioning and fans.



Transport fee will make AMD 300 per person.