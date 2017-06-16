The Armenian Interest analytical center opens in Yerevan

Yerevan/Mediamax/. The Armenian Interest analytical center opened today in Yerevan. The center’s objective is to form a global scientific and analytical platform to reveal, consider and promote Armenian interests in international relations.

“Idea is the most dangerous weapon in the modern world. If you don’t have ideas, no one cares what you think. If no one cares what you think, you become a subject of politics, not an entity,” said Head of The Armenian Interest Areg Galstyan.



The center publishes analytical material, interviews, comments, and reports by leading Armenian and international experts, political, diplomatic, public and cultural figures on its website.



The center implements educational programs that include workshops, special courses, and discussions on the most relevant issues. The organization also provides consulting, presenting expert assessment for public, political, and economic problems.



“We don’t consider ourselves opposed to the state or state institutions. We don’t search for competitors, and we are open to cooperation,” Areg Galstyan stressed.