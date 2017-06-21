Serzh Sargsyan congratulates Queen Elizabeth's Official Birthday

Yerevan/Mediamax/. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan said that Armenia attached special importance to the development of cooperation with the United Kingdom in various sectors.

This was said in Armenian President’s congratulatory message on the occasion of Queen Elizabeth's Official Birthday.



“The 25th anniversary of cooperation between Armenia and Great Britain this year is yet another chance to revalue our path together and reestablish our joint commitment for deepening and expanding interstate relations and friendship between both nations.



I am convinced that your decades-long rich experience in leading British people conveys them additional force in promoting Great Britain’s further development and tackling modern challenges,” reads the message to Elizabeth II.



Serzh Sargsyan visited today UK Ambassador to Armenia Judith Farnworth and congratulated her and Embassy staff on this special occasion.



Ambassador Farnworth expressed her country’s readiness to further support implementation of reforms in Armenia.