YSU hosts presentation of “They drive them into the desert…”

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Yerevan State University hosted today the presentation of “They drive them into the desert…” by Armenian studies expert, translator Dora Sakayan.

The book is based on the diaries of the Swiss couple of eyewitnesses of the Armenian Genocide Clara and Fritz Sigrist-Hilty, which Dora Sakayan collected in the Swiss archives and deciphered from Gothic script.



German Ambassador to Armenia Matthias Kiesler stressed that testimony of the eyewitnesses plays an important part in the Genocide research.



“It gives us a more expressive picture of the suffering of Armenian people in 1915 and later. Such publications perform as another step in helping all those who want to learn more and get involved in the issue of the Armenian Genocide,” Matthias Kiesler said.