577 views

Bordering communities to be more protected



Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Armenian Red Cross Society and Delegation of International Committee of Red Cross signed an agreement today on holding first aid trainings for MES detachments in bordering communities.

The trainings will allow enhanced fire and rescue crew to respond to energy situations more quickly and efficiently.

“The protection and readiness of population in bordering communities is a complicated issue, so we attach special importance to people’s preparedness in case of various emergency situations,” said Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan.

The agreement also features trainings for teaching staff of kindergartens and schools within communities.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | June 28, 2017 17:21
Reebok Sports Center opens in Yerevan

Society | June 28, 2017 17:16
Yerevan-Damascus direct flight officially launched

Army and Police | June 28, 2017 14:44
Vigen Sargsyan comments on weapon supply to Azerbaijan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017