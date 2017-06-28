Bordering communities to be more protected

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Ministry of Emergency Situations, Armenian Red Cross Society and Delegation of International Committee of Red Cross signed an agreement today on holding first aid trainings for MES detachments in bordering communities.

The trainings will allow enhanced fire and rescue crew to respond to energy situations more quickly and efficiently.



“The protection and readiness of population in bordering communities is a complicated issue, so we attach special importance to people’s preparedness in case of various emergency situations,” said Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan.



The agreement also features trainings for teaching staff of kindergartens and schools within communities.