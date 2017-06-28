286 views

Yerevan-Damascus direct flight officially launched



Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official launch of Yerevan-Damascus direct flight took place in Zvartnots International Airport today.

Syrian Cham Wings will realize direct flights every Wednesday.

Yerevan-Damascus flight testing took place on June 21.

Comments

Dear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.

Latest news

Society | June 28, 2017 17:21
Reebok Sports Center opens in Yerevan

Society | June 28, 2017 17:16
Yerevan-Damascus direct flight officially launched

Army and Police | June 28, 2017 14:44
Vigen Sargsyan comments on weapon supply to Azerbaijan
Editor’s choice
banks.am
itel.am
sport
bravo.am
About the project | Contacts | Rules of Use  | Advertisement
Design by Balasanyan designbureau, Hosted by ADC
© Copyright Mediamax 1999 -2017