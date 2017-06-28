Yerevan-Damascus direct flight officially launched

Yerevan /Mediamax/. The official launch of Yerevan-Damascus direct flight took place in Zvartnots International Airport today.
Syrian Cham Wings will realize direct flights every Wednesday.
Yerevan-Damascus flight testing took place on June 21.
Syrian Cham Wings will realize direct flights every Wednesday.
Yerevan-Damascus flight testing took place on June 21.
CommentsDear visitors, You can place your opinion on the material using your Facebook account. Please, be polite and follow our simple rules: you are not allowed to make off - topic comments, place advertisements, use abusive and filthy language. The editorial staff reserves the right to moderate and delete comments in case of breach of the rules.