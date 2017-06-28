Reebok Sports Center opens in Yerevan

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Reebok Sports Club opened with the official ceremony today, attended by President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan.

The presidential press service noted that Serzh Sargsyan took a walk around the newly-opened club and got familiar with the investments implemented and conditions provided at the club.



Reebok Sports Club anticipates creating120-300 jobs with average salary of AMD 200 000 in 2017-2020.



Reebok Sports Club will be the largest in the region, capable to serve around 15 000 regular customers annually.



The investment program also provides for creation of a recovery training center for injured professional athletes and non-professional individuals.