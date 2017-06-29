762 views

Armenian PM instructs to “reduce court caseload”



Yerevan/Mediamax/. Prime Minister of Armenia Karen Karapetyan touched upon the necessity to reduce court caseload and gave the corresponding instruction at the Government session today.

“Certain complaints on the courts indicated the duration of cases, although we should note that is conditioned by objective reasons,” Karen Karapetyan said.

According to Prime Minister, the courts considered 133,000 civil cases in 2016.

“Such heave caseload in courts causes significant risks for efficiency and accessibility of justice,” noted the head of the Government.

The Minister of Justice of Armenia was instructed to single out the types of cases that make up the majority, prepare suggestions on other ways of resolution or out-of-court settlement for those cases, and discuss the issue with concerned agencies if necessary.

