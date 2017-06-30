1480 dumps closed in Armenia

Yerevan/Mediamax/. 1480 out of 2029 (494,61 ha) inventoried, mapped and passported dumps as of June 27 were closed within the frames of Clean Armenia program.

Armenian Ministry of Territorial Administration and Development stated that 272 more dumps would be closed.



39 private companies led waste disposal and sanitary cleaning works in 126 communities, while 8500 agreements were reached with various business entities to accomplish similar works in 97 more communities.



As of today, Armenia has 277 dumps, and this indicator is planned to be reduced to 117 patented dumps until May 27 of 2018.



Elaboration of relevant legislative norms for imposing fines in case of throwing waste out of allowed places have already been concluded and will be introduced to Armenian National Assembly in September.