Putin to Sargsyan: “I am always happy to talk to you”

Yerevan /Mediamax/. President of the Russian Federation Vladimir Putin said that “Russia highly appreciated the personal investment of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in the strengthening of Russian-Armenian friendly relations and development of integration processes in Eurasian area.”

Vladimir Putin said this in his congratulatory letter to Armenian President on his birthday.



“I would like to extent my sincere congratulations on your birthday. You have deserved the respect among your compatriots and significant authority abroad during long years of state activity.



I am always happy to talk to you. I hope that our constructive cooperation and the efficient work on modern issues of bilateral and international agenda will successfully continue,” Vladimir Putin said.