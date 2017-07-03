Andrzej Wajda to be posthumously awarded Golden Apricot special prize

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Golden Apricot International Film Festival continues its cooperation with foreign embassies in Armenia.

Large film producers Germany, France and Poland have supported Golden Apricot festival starting from its second edition. In addition to the main programs, films by French, German and Polish producers will be displayed on separate days.



Germany presented more than 120 films for the festival in 2014. Films by prominent film makers are also included in various programs this year.



“We were able to bring over Fatih Akin’s “In the Fade” with the main role played by Diane Kruger, who won “Best Actress” award at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. We also introduced Valeska Grisebach’s “Western” and Fred Kelemen's “Sarajevo Songs of Woe”,” Ambassador of Germany to Armenia Matthias Kiesler said.



“The Red Circle” by Jean-Pierre Melville will open French Cinema Day in Armenia. The 100th anniversary of his birthday will be celebrated by the display of retrospective films within the frames of the festival.



“France will introduce 5 full length documentaries this year with 3 of them in the competition program. Non-competition program will feature 2 French films from Cannes Festival,” commented Councilor for Cooperation and Cultural Action of the French Embassy in Armenia Alex Bortolyan.



Polish Cinema Day in Armenia will be dedicated to the memory of great film maker Andrzej Wajda. His last “Afterimage” film will be displayed within the frames of the festival. This year he was supposed to receive Golden Apricot Film Festival's Parajanov's Taller prize, awarded him for his 90th birthday last year. The prize arrived posthumously, handed to Ambassador of Poland to Armenia.



Golden Apricot Artistic Director Susanna Harutyunyan remarked that the festival continued to actively cooperate with Russian Embassy as well.



The cooperation with Brazilian Embassy was also renewed this year. Brazil will introduce 2 films at the festival: “The Cat from Havana” and “Arábia”.