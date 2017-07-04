Earthquake recorded near Gyumri

Yerevan /Mediamax/. A 3.5 magnitude earthquake hit the area 11km north-west from Gyumri at 10:37 today.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of Armenia informed that the intensity of earthquake shaking made 4-5 in the epicenter.



The earthquake was recorded in the towns of Gyumri, Stepamavan, and Artik, as well as in the village of Ashotsk, and measured 3-4 on the intensity scale.