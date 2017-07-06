Armenia adopts 2025 development vision for marzes

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Government adopted the 2017-2025 development strategies for marzes at the session today.

According to Minister of Territorial Administration and Development of Armenia Davit Lokyan, all 10 strategies were developed in the marzes, with involvement of corresponding departments of local administrations.



The overall strategy indicates that GPD per capita in marzes will climb above 60% of the average national index by 2025 and no more than 30% of the population in marzes will have GPD per capita below 70% of the national index.



The strategy also provides for increase of the number of people with secondary and higher education, contract employees, and active enterprises in all marzes by at least 10% compared to the 2014 index (50,000 people).



Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan attached importance to the development of the individual strategies, noting they should become working papers for the government.



“We register in this document the situation we have, the weaknesses and problems, the advantages and possibilities, and we state clearly what we want to achieve by 2025. We’ll adapt the document annually and see to its scheduled implementation,” Prime Minister said.