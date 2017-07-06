Online media ratings of Armenian ministers in June

Yerevan/Mediamax/. MaxMonitor, a media monitoring, analysis and measurement platform, developed by Mediamax media company, introduces the volume of online media coverage of Armenian ministers in June, 2017.



The June review of 127 media websites shows that the trio of the most mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Minister of Defense of Armenia Vigen Sargsyan: 1314 mentions;



2. Minister of Foreign Affairs of Armenia Edward Nalbandian: 1154 mentions;



3. Minister of Justice of Armenia Davit Harutyunyan: 936 mentions.



The trio of the least mentioned ministers is as follows:



1. Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of International Economic Integration and Reforms of Armenia Vache Gabrielyan: 275 mentions;



2. Minister of Energy Infrastructures and Natural Resources Ashot Manukyan: 249 mentions;



3. Minister of Sport and Youth Affairs Hrachya Rostomyan: 78 mentions.



The presented data relates exclusively to the amount of mentions, not undertones.

Photo: MaxMonitor

Specialists of MaxMonitor separately analyzed publications of 13 media websites (168.am, 1in.am, A1plus.am, Aravot.am, Armenpress.am, Armlur.am, Blognews.am, Hraparak.am, Lragir.am, Mediamax.am, News.am, Panorama.am, Tert.am), which allowed to have a picture of mentions with positive, neutral and negative undertones. The results for June of 2017 are displayed in the chart below.

Photo: MaxMonitor

