Yerevan to host Oscar-winning director Hugh Hudson

Yerevan/Mediamax/. Golden Apricot Yerevan International Film Festival will host Oscar-winning director Hugh Hudson this year.

The renowned director will arrive in Yerevan with support from the British Council Armenia. His Oscar-winning ‘Chariots of Fire’ will kick off the Play UK British film week on July 9. The festival will include screenings of Hugh Hudson’s some other films, as well as meetings and discussions. The director will also chair the jury of the contest.



This year Golden Apricot and British Council Armenia expanded the cooperation they began in the first years of the festival. British films will be screened throughout the festival.



“We’ll screen the latest documentaries filmed in Great Britain. The cover various topics, for instance, nature protection, and they show that a small group of people can change the world if they remain loyal to their ideas and ready to fight for their cause for years. There are very encouraging films on human rights as well, which send a message that people should never stop dreaming,” said Director of British Council Armenia Arevik Saribekyan.



Play UK British film week will see arrival of screenwriter and script consultant Marilyn Milgrom, who will hold a three-day course on the art of selling film.



“We held a project contest. We selected 12-14 projects, whose authors will take part in intensive courses on how to develop their works and present then in the global market to find financing,” said Golden Apricot Artistic Director Susanna Harutyunyan.



Contrary to previous editions, British films will be screened not only at Moscow Cinema, but also in Lovers’ Park, Cafesjian Center for the Arts, and Freedom Square.