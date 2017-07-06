Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center to expand

Yerevan /Mediamax/. Armenian Minister of Emergency Situations Davit Tonoyan received today the delegation, led by Russian Deputy Minister for Civil Defense, Emergencies and Elimination of Consequences of Natural Disasters Oleg Bazhenov and Secretary-General of the International Civil Defence Organization Vladimir Kuvshinov.

According to Armenian MES, Davit Tonoyan outlined the main directions of cooperation between Armenian and Russian rescue forces, having as a base Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center.



The sides touched upon the opportunities of exchanging experience and professionals, as well as training rescue forces locally or through distance learning methods.



Vladimir Kuvshinov found it possible to support Armenia in modernization of fire and rescue equipment.



Being the only similar structure in the region, Armenian-Russian Humanitarian Response Center will allow accomplishment of humanitarian response during disasters on the interregional level.