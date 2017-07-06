Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s portrait done in over 4 million dots

Artist Armen Hayrapetyan created a unique portrait of Armenia and Manchester United midfielder Henrikh Mkhitaryan.
Armen Hayrapetyan told in a Facebook post that he completed the portrait in 248 hours, making over 4 million dots of 0.20mm and 0.30mm width.
