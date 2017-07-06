481 views

Izmirlian Foundation supports Aram Khachatrian Concert Hall


Yerevan /Mediamax/. Izmirlian Foundation will finance modernization of the power supply system of Aram Khachatrian Concert Hall building in Yerevan.

A three-party charitable donation agreement was signed between the Izmirlian Foundation, “Hayastan” All Armenian Fund, and the “Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra” SNCO
today.

The upgrade of the power supply system will ensure the smooth operation of the Armenian National Philharmonic Orchestra.

